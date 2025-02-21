Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

