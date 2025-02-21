Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,249,000 after acquiring an additional 497,208 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

