Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

