Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

