Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

