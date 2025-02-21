Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 9,192 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

