Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $245.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.