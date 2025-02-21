Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

