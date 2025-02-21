Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2,691.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,810,000 after acquiring an additional 152,428 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Snap-on by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.1 %

SNA opened at $338.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

