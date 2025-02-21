State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 32,481 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515,148 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.46%.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

