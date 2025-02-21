State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080,300. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

