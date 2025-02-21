State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $286.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.94 and a 200 day moving average of $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.