State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

