State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.56 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

BBIO opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $106,989,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,055,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,732,587.50. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,139,964.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,488.52. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,496,239 shares of company stock valued at $122,612,036 over the last ninety days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

