State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 991.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,850.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

