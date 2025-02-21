State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.65 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Benchmark upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $158.76.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,828.55. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

