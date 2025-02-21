State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,600,899. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.