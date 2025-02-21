State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.03 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $130,376,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after acquiring an additional 691,761 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $22,289,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $18,767,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $99.61 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

