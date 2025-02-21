State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Doximity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Doximity by 441.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $75.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.