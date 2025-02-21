State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 11,304 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Azenta worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Azenta by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,584 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Azenta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

