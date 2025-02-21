State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $380,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,965 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 755,236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after acquiring an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.47 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

