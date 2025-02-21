State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,017,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,379,000 after buying an additional 204,901 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $11,852,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $12,406,000.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $141.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

