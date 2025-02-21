State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,138 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,196 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,083,000 after purchasing an additional 149,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,747,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

