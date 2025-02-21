State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,219 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Ambarella worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of AMBA opened at $81.27 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella
Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella
In other news, Director Hsiao-Wuen Hon sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $27,954.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,813.70. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,676.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ambarella Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.