State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,275 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 177,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $32.03 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

