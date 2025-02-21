State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 592 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RH were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,251,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.60.

RH Stock Down 4.3 %

RH stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

