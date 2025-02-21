STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in STERIS by 7,418.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,132,000 after purchasing an additional 305,651 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.82 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

