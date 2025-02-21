Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Occidental Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 116,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 80,070 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

