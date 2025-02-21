Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 425,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 280,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 220,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

