Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $370,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 153,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 225,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 179.7% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 88,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

OUNZ opened at $28.32 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

