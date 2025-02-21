Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

