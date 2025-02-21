Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

