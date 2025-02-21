Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 2,822 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 155.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.