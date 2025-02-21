Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $363,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. BTIG Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

