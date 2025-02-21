Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 56,814 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

