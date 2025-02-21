Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 339.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 611,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,842,000 after acquiring an additional 472,125 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,473,000 after acquiring an additional 394,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 449,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

