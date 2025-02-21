Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.