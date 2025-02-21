Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Rogco LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

