The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.