The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

