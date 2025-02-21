The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $53,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,628.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,361.80. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,366.08. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,448 shares of company stock worth $12,143,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

