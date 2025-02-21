The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.73 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

