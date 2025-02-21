Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Trimble worth $47,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

