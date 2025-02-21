Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,456 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

