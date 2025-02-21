Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,382 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $452.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

