Truist Financial Corp Acquires 42,619 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.01% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 900,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,053,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,545,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 272,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.63 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.