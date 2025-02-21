Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.94 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

