Truist Financial Corp Buys 16,985 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $286,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.14 and a 200 day moving average of $311.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.