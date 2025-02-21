Truist Financial Corp Buys 300 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

