Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.92% of Oxford Industries worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 244,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,631,000 after buying an additional 156,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 301.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

